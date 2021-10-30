Oops! Sam Asghari Playfully Reminds Britney Spears They're Engaged

Instagram

Not a boyfriend, not yet a husband.

In a new Instagram post, Britney Spears was bemoaning a less-than-perfect private-island getaway with Sam Asghari, but it was Sam who stole the show with his comment!

"OK … I wish I had cool pics to show from this place but it rained the whole damn time 🤷🏼‍♀️," Britney wrote of her trip. "I’m not really that upset because I’ve slept like a freaking baby 👶🏼 !!! I just wish they would have told me that there’s no air conditioning … or no room service menu … so I learned my lesson here !!! Don’t believe them when they say it’s five stars ⭐️ … go by someone who has actually been there !!!! This trip wasn’t a success but as my boyfriend always says, 'stay GRATEFUL' 🙏🏼 😬😬😬!!!"

Right away, Asghari replied, "Fiancé," politely reminding her that he is no longer merely her boyfriend. He added playful emojis to his comment.

The trip had all the makings of a fantasy. The couple arrived via helicopter to what is reportedly a secluded spot. But the pop princess almost immediately sensed things would not be as she hoped, writing, "nice... but waaaayyy too hot."

Asghari proposed to Spears on September 12. She reportedly wants to exchange vows sooner rather than later.

"I can't f---king believe it," she wrote in a post showing off her mega-karat ring.