Cody Rigsby & Cheryl Burke Are Back on 'DWTS' After COVID Detour

ABC

Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke are back!

The dancing duo are together and getting ready to return to the ballroom for Monday night's episode of "Dancing with the Stars," and “Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers was able to catch up with the pair after COVID-19 sidelined them.

Though both have now tested negative for COVID, Cody said, “I still was in quarantine this week and we had to do both of our dances… via Zoom.”



They expressed confidence that they'll be ready to dance Monday, even though the program sounds challenging. Cody said, “We've got a jive, we've got a Viennese waltz — they're two completely different dances.”

“One step at a time," Cheryl cautioned. "And honestly, it is what it is. I'm just happy we're healthy.”



So how do they feel? Cheryl said she feels “great" and has "just a little COVID fatigue."

Cody, who beat COVID for the second time this year, said, “I feel like I'm 90, 95 percent.”



“The first time was horrible!" he remembered. "I was out of commission for two weeks, and then it took me another two or three weeks to get back to normal… I was able to bounce back much quicker [this time] so I'm super grateful for that.”

He's also grateful to be back for Disney Heroes and Villains Week, and is hoping to score higher than the couple did on last week's virtual dance.

Jenn asked if they thought their scores for Britney Spears Week were fair, considering they didn't even dance together. Cody said, “They are subjective in their opinions… but I know in my heart of hearts we did our best. It was a great performance. We did Britney proud.”

Cheryl said, “It was better than us having be disqualified. At least we're still in this.”

Cody is getting back on the Peloton bike, too. “Peloton and I are going to create some sort of… secondary studio here so that I can teach classes from here… We'll start that this week.”



Cody has been making friends on the bike with his co-competitors — Matt James even took one of his classes! “He took a 45-minute ride this week," Cody revealed. "He's a beast.”