Former President Trump Reacts Angrily to President Biden Leaving The Race

Getty Images

In spite of his RNC speech, in which he touched on unity, former President Donald Trump reacted angrily to the news that President Joe Biden would not accept the Democratic nomination for the presidency this year, a historic move set to turn the long, bitter race on its ear — with just 107 days until Americans vote.

Trump, writing on his Truth Social account, said, "Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve - And never was!"

He went on, "He only attained the position of President by lies, Fake News, and not leaving his Basement. All those around him, including his Doctor and the Media, knew that he wasn't capable of being President, and he wasn't - And now, look what he's done to our Country, with millions of people coming across our Border, totally unchecked and unvetted, many from prisons, mental institutions, and record numbers of terrorists."

He concluded, "We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly," closing with his campaign slogan.