Virginia Giuffre, a vocal Jeffrey Epstein accuser, says she has suffered life-threatening injuries in a car crash and only has days to live.

Giuffre shared a photo of herself, bruised and battered, from her hospital bed.

She wrote, “This year has been the worst start to a new year, but I won’t bore anyone with the details but I think it important to note that when a school bus driver comes at you driving 110km as we were slowing for a turn that no matter what your car is made of it might as well be a tin can.”

Giuffre continued, “I’ve gone into kidney renal failure, they’ve given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology. I’m ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time, but you know what they say about wishes. S**T in one hand and wish in the other & I guarantee it’s still going to be s**t at the end of the day.”

She closed with, “Thank you all for being the wonderful people of the world and for being a great part of my life. Godbless you all xx Virginia 😔🙏🦋.”

A commenter believed to be her father Sky Roberts, replied, “Virginia my daughter, I love you and praying for you to get the correct treatment to live a long and healthy life. If there is anything in this world I can do to help you, please let me know. My spirit with you now and holding your hand.”

Her rep also told the New York Post, “Virginia has been in a serious accident and is receiving medical care in the hospital. She greatly appreciates the support and well wishes people are sending.”

Virginia revealed on Instagram there was some trouble at home on March 22.

Giuffre, who married Robert Giuffre in 2002, wrote, “My beautiful babies have no clue how much I love them and they’re being poisoned with lies. I miss them so very much. I have been through hell & back in my 41 years but this is incredibly hurting me worse than anything else. Hurt me, abuse me but don’t take my babies. My heart is shattered and every day that passes my sadness only deepens 😔.”

Virginia is well-known for speaking out against Epstein and Prince Andrew.

She claimed she was sex-trafficked by convicted sex offender Epstein, who allegedly forced her to have sex with the royal three times when she was 17. Andrew has vehemently denied the allegations.

Epstein was arrested in July 2019 on federal sex trafficking charges, and committed suicide a month later.