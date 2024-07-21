President Joe Biden Drops Out of Presidential Race — Endorses VP Kamala Harris

Getty Images

President Joe Biden has announced he will "stand down" from seeking re-election, a historic development that scrambles the current presidential race, set to be decided in just over three months.

Perhaps providing the most stability possible, President Biden followed up his letter with an enthusiastic endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris.

The 46th president, who has faced an avalanche of media scrutiny and criticism following a poor debate showing in June, announced his decision to stand down on social media in a letter dated July 21, 2024.

The note begins by acknowledging his successes as a president, including America current having "the strongest economy in the world."

"We've made historic investments in rebuilding our Nation," he goes on, "in lowering prescription drug costs for seniors, and in expanding affordable health care to a record number of Americans. We've provided critically needed care to a million veterans exposed to toxic substances."

In light of the recent assassination attempt on his rival, former President Donald Trump, Biden notes, "Passed the first gun safety law in 30 years."

Biden also refers to his only Supreme Court appointment, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson — a campaign promise had been the appointment of the first Black woman to the Court, which has come under fire for bias in recent times.

"It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President," Biden goes on. "And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term."

President Biden promised further insight into his decision later this week.

Along with many calls for President Biden to consider standing down has come drama over who would take his place. His running mate, Vice President Kamala Harris, does not automatically inherit the mantle; the nominee would be chosen by Democratic delegates.

However, with many predicting widespread outrage should she be passed over, Biden's letter's inclusion of Harris paved the way for this follow-up social media post endorsing her. "I want to thank Vice President Kamala Harris for being an extraordinary partner in all this work."

He also expresses his "heartfelt appreciation to the American people for the faith and trust" placed in him.

The historic note ends with, "I believe today what I always have: that there is nothing America can't do — when we do it together. We just have to remember we are the United States of America."