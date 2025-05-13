Getty Images

The Menendez Brothers are one step closer to freedom.

According to the Associated Press, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Michael Jesic changed their sentences to 50 years to life in prison. The new sentence gives them a direct path to freedom.

It is now up to the state parole board to decide whether they will be released.

The brothers were originally sentenced to life in prison without parole.

The AP reports, the judge ruled to resentence Erik and Lyle based on California’s youthful offender law. They were both under 26 when the crime was committed.