Abby De La Rosa, 30, and Nick Cannon, 40, are expecting twin boys!
Stars attend the 2021 BAFTA Film Awards.
Members of the royal family are beginning to speak out in the aftermath of Prince Philip's death Friday — ...
Britain is mourning after news broke Friday of Prince Philip’s death at age 99.
UPDATE: On Friday, rapper DMX died at the age of 50, a week after a reported drug overdose led to a heart ...
Model Sofia Richie has a new man!
Rapper DMX's prognosis is "not looking good," TMZ reports, as his former manager, Nakia Walker tells The ...
“Bridgerton” fans were shocked to learn — via Lady Whistledown — that Regé-Jean Page’s character Simon Ba ...
The 2021 Oscar nominations are here!
Stars love their adorable dogs... and so do we!
Hollywood's happily unmarried couples.