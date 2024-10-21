Sam Asghari on Ex Britney Spears: ‘I Just Wish Her the Best’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Extra” caught up with Sam Asghari at the Last Chance for Animals 40th Anniversary Gala at Paramount Studios in Hollywood.

He talked about working on a new film, teasing, “I am in the middle of shooting a feature — it is a leading role. I will be sharing soon what it is about… I am really diving into acting this year.”

When asked if he’s been in touch with ex-wife Britney Spears, he responded, “I just wish her the best.”

Sam also dished on dating, insisting, “I’m really just focused on work.” When asked if maybe he will get back in the dating game in 2025, Asghari replied, “Absolutely,” teasing, “If you know somebody, let me know.”

Asghari opened up about why he wanted to attend the gala, saying, “When it has to do with animals, I have to be there,” adding he’s happy to use his platform to help good causes.

Sam praised the organization for their work, saying, “This is Last Chance for Animals, so that's what's very important and they actually did a great thing, which is ban all dog meat. I can't even say it — how disgusting. But that's a huge stepping stone to helping animals, so they go above and beyond. Internationally, not just in the U.S. — that's what's really important.”