Glenn Close Spills on 'All's Fair' Slumber Party with Kim Kardashian & Sarah Paulson! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“All’s Fair” stars Glenn Close and Teyana Taylor talk to “Extra’s” Tommy DiDario at ABC upfronts about the new Ryan Murphy legal drama.

The show is about a group of female divorce lawyers who start their own practice, and stars Glenn, Teyana, Kim Kardashian, Niecy Nash-Betts, Naomi Watts and Sarah Paulson.

Glenn spilled on a cast slumber party that happened at Kris Jenner’s, explaining, “Kim had never seen ‘Fatal Attraction,’ and it was a time when her mom was visiting the set so a plan was made to all of us go to her mom's house in SKIMS pajamas.”

She went on, “Sarah Paulson picked me up. I was wearing my bathrobe and pajamas. Of course Sarah had the same, but she also had all her gold jewelry on… We arrived at the house — and I think it's gonna be on their show — but anyway, we had great cocktails, great martinis, we had a bet of what was the best Oreo shake... We had Blizzards, we had all the great movie candy, plus the martinis, and we sat down to watch 'Fatal Attraction.'”

Niecy Nash/Instagram

In a separate interview, Sarah also dished on the party!

“We watched ‘Fatal Attraction’ with Glenn Close! It was one of the more iconic experiences of my life to be watching that movie with Glenn with a martini. We were eating popcorn, I had Nerds, we had Blizzards — Oreo cookie Blizzards, and martinis. It was quite an evening.”

She went on, “Kris made these cookies that had Glenn's face on them that I froze and put in my freezer that I will not be consuming anytime soon. I'll maybe give them to a museum someday.”

Paulson also opened up about working with Kardashian, saying, “She's such a pro in every respect, and always really calm and relaxed and game and fun and smart and curious — all the things you want out of anybody who's sort of really venturing into something for the first time.”

As for the show, she teased, “It's going to be so much fun… It's a wild ride, sexy, it's nasty, I get to do some whoo!… We'll talk later, when that thing I'm thinking of is on!”

Sarah joked of the scene, “I'm gonna have to tell my mom… It's not gonna be nice."

Teyana also revealed the sexy show is very EXTRA, promising, “More is more.”