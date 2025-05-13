Getty Images

Kim Kardashian delivered emotional testimony in Paris on Tuesday about being robbed at gunpoint in 2016.

During the terrifying event, masked men allegedly broke into her room and bound and gagged the reality star as they stole $10 million in jewelry and goods.

The BBC reports that Kim took the stand and recalled how much she previously loved coming to Paris Fashion Week and always felt safe, but that trip “changed everything.”

Getting emotional, Kim explained that her sister Kourtney Kardashian, her friend, and her mom were out for the evening. "We were leaving the next morning, and I was just packing up. At 3:00, I was just getting ready to go to bed,” she said.

Kim testified that two men came in with the night receptionist in handcuffs. She thought the men “were police officers.”

"I obviously was very confused when they first walked in. I had to make sense of what was happening... I was just about to fall asleep," she explained, adding, she had "also fallen asleep naked with just a robe on, so I was just flustered.”

Kardashian said the men were looking for a ring that EOnline.com describes as a $4.5-million gift from her then husband Kanye West.

She went on, "I was still in such shock, because honestly a lot of terrorist attacks were going on in the world and me and my friends were talking about what was going on in the world and... I didn't get what was happening and I didn't get it was about my jewelry, even though they specifically asked for my ring."

Kim said the shorter of the men found the ring, while the taller man found her jewelry box.

The SKIMS founder tried to call her bodyguard, but the men took her phone, and that’s when she saw a gun.

As the men took her down the hall looking for more goods, she said, "That was the first moment I thought, ‘Should I run for it?’ But it wasn't an option, so I just stayed, and that's the moment I realized I should just do whatever they say."

Kim testified the men threw her on the bed and zip tied her hands. She asked the concierge to tell the men, “I have babies, I have to make it home.”

Kardashian, getting tearful, said one of the robbers leaned in and told her she would be okay.

At that moment, her robe opened up and exposed “everything on my body.”

Kim stated, "I'm certain that's the moment he rapes me. I say a prayer to mentally prepare myself," but instead, she said the men zip tied her legs and held up the gun.

"At that point, I was sure that's when they were going to shoot me," she said. "So, I said a prayer for my family and my mom and my sister and best friend."

She thought of her sister having to find her that way, testifying, "I would be shot dead on the bed, and she would see that and have that memory forever."

When the judge asked if Kim thought she would die, she said, "I absolutely did think I was going to die."

One man picked her up and took her to the bathroom. She recalled he "kinda dropped me on the floor as if something was frantic and they had to get out quickly."

She waited, and when the men didn’t return, she used the tap to get the zip ties off her wrists. Kim recalled that she had tape on her mouth and was able to remove that, too.

Kardashian said she then “popped down” to find her stylist Simone Harouche, who helped her get the zip ties off her ankles.

Kim told the court that she and Simone went out to the balcony and hid, saying, "I remember calling my mom from the bushes to let her know what happened, and then I think while we were waiting for my security to come, Simone and I were trying to come up with a plan — if they come back, should we just jump out the window?"

Eventually, Kourtney and the security guard arrived, as well as the police.

When the judge asked how she felt speaking with the police, Kardashian said, "In a state of shock, honestly — wondering, ‘Who I can trust? What if one of them is dressed like police but is really in on it?’”

The judge asked Kim why her bodyguard wasn’t with her during the robbery.

She answered, "At that time, that was all the security that we would travel with. We assumed hotels were safe and secure.”

The star added, "Every time we traveled, they [the bodyguards] would stay in a different hotel, and when we were in ours, they'd travel back to theirs."

Things are different now. Kim said the robbery "changed everything for us."

Kim now has a “phobia of going out,” because people would "see me out and know my home was empty.” She added, "I can't even sleep at night if I know there's not multiple security.”

Later, the judge shared a letter with Kardashian from defendant Aomar Ait Khedache, who was sitting in the court room, apologizing for the “psychological harm I did to you.”

The letter stated, "Not with the aim of getting forgiveness... I want to tell you human to human how I regret my actions and how I was touched to see you cry... I am sorry for the pain I caused you, your husband, you children, and those who love you."

The message continued, "Of course, you can't undo the past, but I hope this letter will help you forget the trauma you endured because of me."

Kim responded, "I am obviously emotional about it — this experience changed my life, my family's life.”

She continued, "Back home in the States, I work in the justice system and I want so badly to be a lawyer, and I fight for people to seek justice.

“I do appreciate the letter for sure. I do appreciate it. I forgive you,” she told him. "But it doesn't change the emotion, the feelings and the trauma, and the way my life has changed."

He later wrote a note read by the judge that said, "Your forgiveness is a sunshine that has enlightened me... I am forever grateful."