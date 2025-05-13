Celebrity News May 13, 2025
‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ Actor Samuel French Dead at 45
Samuel French, remembered for his performance in 2023’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” has died at the age of 45.
French’s friend Paul Sinacore revealed that he died on May 9 in Waco, Texas.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, French battled cancer, which spread throughout his body in the past few years.
In a statement, Sinacore called French “a dear friend and an incredible actor,” adding, “Together, we were on an extraordinary journey, giving everything we had to realize a shared creative vision.”
Sinacore went on, “Samuel carried a fire for acting that burned in every frame — unfiltered, fearless, and alive. He gave himself completely to the work, and it showed. I am deeply saddened by his loss and only wish he could have seen the final cut. He was one of a kind, and he will remain in our hearts forever. My heart goes out to his family, and especially to his daughter — he loved her deeply and spoke of her often with pride and tenderness.”
French’s final film is the forthcoming “Towpath,” in which he worked with Sinacore.
French’s other acting credits include “Texas Rising” (2015), “Pegasus: Pony with a Broken Wing” (2019), “Fear the Walking Dead” (2020), “Joe Haladin: The Case of the Missing Sister” (2023), and “Blood Dried Hands” (2024).