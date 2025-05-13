Instagram

Bindi Irwin took to Instagram to give fans an update on her health after having her appendix removed.

Irwin was forced to miss the Steve Irwin Gala in Las Vegas over the weekend because of the operation.

She posted a video thanking everyone for their well-wishes as she lay in her hospital bed just after surgery.

Bindi shared, "I had my appendix removed. I also had 14 new endometriosis lesions that had to be removed, and they kindly stitched up my hernia as well.”

She thanked her doctors adding, “I’m sorry if I’m a little out of it in this video, but I just wanted you to know that I am on the road to recovery, one step at a time. I am so lucky to have so much love in my life from my beautiful family. Sending love and light your way and we'll get through this.”

In the caption, Bindi wrote, “I am so thankful that I got the help I needed with Dr. Seckin and Dr. Chu at Lenox Hill Hospital. After many months of a grumbly appendix, I finally had to seek help the day of our Steve Irwin Gala. After consulting with Dr. Seckin, we agreed that if I flew to New York, he could also check for endometriosis again.”

She continued, “Surgery was a success. My appendix was removed, along with another 14 lesions (after having 37 endometriosis lesions and a cyst removed two years ago). I also had a repair to a large hernia I acquired through childbirth four years ago. Thankfully, I am on the road to recovery. I appreciate all the kind messages I’ve received, and the support for our Gala in Las Vegas.”

Bindi praised her brother Robert Irwin for hosting the gala, writing, “Credit to Robert for hosting the evening, he did such an incredible job raising funds and awareness for Wildlife Warriors. And thanks to my family for always being there for me. I have so much love for dear Chandler & sweet Grace. Thank you to Mum for being there with me every step of the way. And rest assured, I’ll see you at the next Steve Irwin Gala in Brisbane this November. One day at a time. Time to heal now. Sending my love to you all.”

“Extra” spoke with Robert about Bindi’s health emergency at the gala.

He shared, “My mom and my sister are currently on appendix duty, which is not something that we thought was going to happen. So, my sister has had a grumbling appendix for a while… and when the surgeons and doctors say, ‘Look, we know you've been really brave. You've come all the way here to Las Vegas, we know you've got the gala, but you've got to get it taken out,’ you’ve got to take it seriously.”

He went on, “So, she's getting that surgery done. I'm on the phone with her constantly making sure she's all good… I'm feeling for Bindi, and I'm sure she'll come out this the other side strong as ever.”

In 2023, Bindi opened up about her battle with endometriosis after she had those 37 lesions removed.

She said that leading up to the surgery she suffered from “insurmountable fatigue, pain & nausea.”

“Every part of my life was getting torn apart because of the pain. To cut a long story short, they found 37 lesions, some very deep & difficult to remove, & a chocolate cyst.”

According to Healthline chocolate cysts are “noncancerous, fluid-filled cysts that typically form deep within the ovaries.”