Anna Camp Seemingly Confirms She Has New GF After Skyler Astin Divorce

“You” star Anna Camp has seemingly soft-launched a new relationship with on-set stylist Jade Whipkey.

Camp reposted Whipkey’s Instagram Story, which showed the “Pitch Perfect” alum sitting at an outdoor table at a restaurant, looking into the distance.

Camp tagged Jade’s Instagram.

In Jade’s Instagram Story, she tagged Anna and wrote, “Her smile is a poem, her eyes are roses, her laugh is music for dancing.”

Two months ago, Camp, 42, and Whipkey, who is in her mid-20s, appeared in a TikTok video to discuss their worst dates!

Anna revealed, “I left a date once because a guy was like 45 minutes late and I stayed and waited. Then he said that I was prettier in a movie than I was in person, because I’m an actor, and I was like, ‘Okay, bye.'”

Camp then called Whipkey “babe” while asking, “What about you?”

Jade shared, “I think it was the only date I ever went on with a boy. And he kept calling me ‘f**ker’ the whole time.”

When asked what they expect from a first date with a man, Camp responded while motioning to Whipkey, “I don’t expect anything. Not anymore, because I’m dating a woman, and it’s great.”

Whipkey quipped, “Same, same.”

Anna and Skylar called it quits in 2019 after two years of marriage.

Camp and Astin announced their separation with a statement to People magazine. They explained, “We can confirm that we have decided to separate, and this decision was made mutually and amicably. We kindly ask for privacy as we navigate this transition.”

The pair had started dating in 2013, following her divorce from Michael Mosley.

Camp then seriously dated drummer and documentary producer Michael Johnson from 2020-2024. In September, he celebrated her birthday with a portrait of her on Instagram, writing, “Happiest of Birthdays to the most beautiful life adventure partner there ever was. You have taught me to always stop and smell the roses… and then buy them! I love you and the way you make me feel at home no matter where we are in this crazy world, even when we forget where we are. Cheers to what will most certainly be the best year yet. Hank, Mira and I love you so much.”