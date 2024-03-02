Celebrity News March 02, 2024
Sam Asghari Gets Surprisingly Candid About Being Married to Britney Spears: 'A Blessing'
Sam Asghari is opening up about what his marriage to Britney Spears was like — and his comments are surprisingly non-"Toxic" for an ex!
Asghari, 29, tells People magazine, “It was a blessing to be able to share life with someone for a long time. And people grow apart and people move on."
Sounding like he hopes to be friendly exes, he goes on, “I've always hated people leaving a certain relationship — and at some point they told each other they love each other and they sat at the same table and ate food [together] — so I never understood when people part ways [and] they talk badly about each other.”
Though he filed for divorce, he says those times with Britney are "always going to be part of my life, a chapter of my life.”
As for Asghari himself, he turns the big 3-0 Sunday and recently dropped 40 lbs.!
“I used to think people that were 30 years old were so old when I was in high school. But every person I talk to, the older they get, the more they get to enjoy life because with age comes wisdom and experiences. And I think experiences in life are beautiful, so that's something that I'm just super excited to just be fulfilled with.”
The couple was wed in June 2022, but split up just over a year later.