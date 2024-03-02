Instagram

Sam Asghari is opening up about what his marriage to Britney Spears was like — and his comments are surprisingly non-"Toxic" for an ex!

Asghari, 29, tells People magazine, “It was a blessing to be able to share life with someone for a long time. And people grow apart and people move on."

Sounding like he hopes to be friendly exes, he goes on, “I've always hated people leaving a certain relationship — and at some point they told each other they love each other and they sat at the same table and ate food [together] — so I never understood when people part ways [and] they talk badly about each other.”

Though he filed for divorce, he says those times with Britney are "always going to be part of my life, a chapter of my life.”

As for Asghari himself, he turns the big 3-0 Sunday and recently dropped 40 lbs.!

“I used to think people that were 30 years old were so old when I was in high school. But every person I talk to, the older they get, the more they get to enjoy life because with age comes wisdom and experiences. And I think experiences in life are beautiful, so that's something that I'm just super excited to just be fulfilled with.”