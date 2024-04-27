Rihanna Teases 'Simple' Met Gala Look & 'Amazing' New Music! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Rihanna chatted with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour Saturday as she celebrated the launch of her new Fenty Beauty Soft’lit Foundation in L.A.

Rihanna shared her passion for the launch, saying, "This is the biggest launch we have had in the brand... It's a new era in foundation for the brand."

She went on, "This is more of a soft, luminescent finish, a nice, glowy, natural-skin look."

Saying she is not a fan of oily makeups, she also revealed her homeland inspired the new product. "Barbados has one of the best golden hours in the world, if I might say so myself. It's basically just putting all that into bottle. Barbados is always an inspiration for me for all of my products... There are so many great, skin-loving ingredients in this bottle or foundation."

RiRi also teased her Met Gala look for "Extra," telling us, "I'm actually keeping it real simple this year... It's gonna come to what my makeup and what my hair is going to do."

Revealing she has two options for dresses, she described them as, "Very simple-ish... compared to everything I have done — I am showing up for dinner!"

The superstar also dished on how her style has evolved as a mom, saying, "When you become a mom, your style goes from 'blah' to 'let's see what fits' to 'I'm gonna be a bad bitch today.' You've got to remind yourself sometimes that you're still in there."

Plus, she talked about getting ready to celebrate son RZA’s second birthday next month! "It just hit me over the head the other day... Two under 2 — that's a royal rumble right there."

Getty/TikTok

What is RZA like? "He's active, he's fearless, but still cautious at the same time."

As for his big party, Rihanna said, "I don't know about big, but I want it to be something he enjoys... I want it to be something that is stimulating for him."

Her Mother’s Day plans include "sleep, hopefully... sleep, and maybe I will get a bouquet of flowers... Whatever I'm doing for our moms, they really deserve the spotlight for Mother's Day this year... They are literally holding it down right now while I am here and Rocky is out of town."