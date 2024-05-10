Getty Images

KTLA entertainment reporter Sam Rubin has died at the age of 64.

On Friday, KTLA confirmed his passing.

TMZ reports Rubin died on Friday after suffering a heart attack at his home.

According to sources, Rubin was rushed to UCLA West Hills hospital by ambulance, but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

One of Rubin’s last interviews was with Jane Seymour.

Just one day ago, Sam posted his interview with Jane about the third season of “Harry Wild.”

He wrote on Instagram, “With a filmography as long as my arm, @janeseymour needs no further introduction. And she isn't stopping anytime soon... Following the success of her Netflix film, ‘Irish Wish’, season 3 of ‘Harry Wild’ will also debut on May 13 on AcornTV.”

Rubin is survived by his wife Leslie and his four children.