Dodgers Star Mookie Betts on Celebs in the Stands at World Series

“Extra” caught up with Dodgers stars Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman at Dodger Stadium on media day on Thursday ahead of Game 1 of the World Series against the New York Yankees.

Many celebs will be in the stands at the World Series, but that doesn’t make Mookie nervous!

He said, “I’m just grateful for anybody that come out and kind of watch the games. I know baseball may not be super 'in' as far as culture and whatnot, and so anybody that comes and watches us, I’m blessed.”

It’s been four years since the Dodgers have been to the World Series.

Betts was feeling “happiness,” saying, “This is the reason why we play the game and not even just for myself, but just for the guys in the clubhouse with me. I want to do it for myself, obviously, but I really, really, really want to do it for them just because we love each other so much.”

It’s Japanese-born Ohtani’s first World Series, and there are fans from all around the world coming out to support him.

He said through a translator, “It’s hard to tell what kind of atmosphere it’s going to be like with all the people coming from all around the world, but I’m really looking forward to being able to, you know, appreciate those moments and hopefully be able to perform at the best level.”

Freddie dished on the origins of the now-famous dance the Dodgers do when anyone gets an extra-base hit.

He said, “I didn’t come up with it. I was just at the gala in 2023 and Usher was having a great time, I was having a great time. Someone decided to film me, and we were at Max Muncy’s house in Texas for his daughter’s birthday when we were playing the Rangers in '23 and some of the guys decided to say that we’re gonna do that dance on the extra base hits. They just call it ‘the Freddie.' I don't know. Hopefully you see a lot of it. That means it's a good thing happening tomorrow."

“Extra” also spoke with New York Yankees stars Giancarlo Stanton, Juan Soto and Anthony Volpe. Giancarlo, who is from L.A., spoke about getting to face off against the Dodgers in his hometown.

Giancarlo felt “great” to be back in L.A., saying, “Another day with zero clouds in the sky as expected. It’s going to be a good day of practice, good day of media, and get ready tomorrow."

He isn’t feeling the pressure as one of the key players, noting, “We're all the key. If we play the way we can, we’ll get it done. I know my part in that, and I don’t shy away from that. I want that, I understand that, and that's the only mindset you can have for it."

Soto promised we’ll see his famous shimmy-shuffle on the field, saying, “I’m always bringing it in, it’s parts of my game. If you don’t like it, just close your eyes, because I’m doing it.”

Volpe reflected on his full-circle story after watching the Yankees in the 2009 World Series as an 8-year-old fan. He smiled, saying, “The 8-year-old definitely probably dreamed and joked and talked about it. In the backyard, hitting with my dad, it was always these types of moments — being in the World Series and being on the Yankees first and foremost. It is definitely cool to think back on. It's an amazing opportunity."

The first game of the series will happen Friday night at Dodger Stadium.

