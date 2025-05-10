Naomi Judd's Widower on Story She Once Shot at Him Over Cheating: 'It Happened'

Getty Images

Three years after country legend Naomi Judd took her own life via gunshot, her widower Larry Strickland is confirming the story that she once took a shot at him — because she believed he'd been unfaithful.

People magazine reports that in "The Judd Family: Truth Be Told," a two-night documentary event on Lifetime airing this weekend, viewers are reminded that Judd wrote in her 1993 memoir that she regarded their love as "wild, mad, passionate."

In the 1995 TV movie based on her book, "Love Can Build a Bridge," Judd — played by Kathleen York — shoots at the Strickland character after a woman calls their home and says she "loved and missed" him.

It's a tense moment, one in which the Judd character is realizing she's been cheated on. She's depicted as being so filled with rage, she fires a gun at her lover.

Strickland, who wound up marrying Judd in 1989, appears in the new docuseries, watches the dramatized scene, then sensationally reveals, "Well, it really happened."

He goes on to admit, "That's all I can say. That's all I'm gonna say. It happened."

At the time of Judd's suicide, the couple had been together for 43 years, married for 33 of them. He was appointed executor of her estate in her will.