Taylor Swift Subpoenaed in Justin Baldoni & Blake Lively’s Court Case (Report)

It looks like Taylor Swift will indeed be part of the narrative in Blake Lively’s legal war against Justin Baldoni.

TMZ reports Baldoni’s lawyer Bryan Freedman has subpoenaed Swift as a star witness in the case.

In response to the subpoena, the pop superstar’s rep told TMZ, “Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see ‘It Ends With Us’ until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history.”

The rep added, “The connection Taylor had to this film was permitting the use of one song, ‘My Tears Ricochet.’ Given that her involvement was licensing a song for the film, which 19 other artists also did, this document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift’s name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case.”

Lively’s lawyer Mike Gottlieb recently discussed the possibility of Swift and Hugh Jackman being subpoenaed due to their close relationships with Blake and Ryan Reynolds.

Gottlieb told People magazine, “It’s completely unclear what claims or defenses in the case any of these celebrities… have any relevance to at all. This is a case about what happened to Blake Lively when she raised claims of sexual harassment on the set. It’s not a case about how songs were chosen for the movie. It’s not a case about fictional Marvel characters in ‘Deadpool’ movies.”

He went on, “You have to ask the question, then, why are these people being subpoenaed? Do they have any actual relevance to the case at hand? You can’t just go around subpoenaing people because they’re famous and you think it will generate a bunch of headlines. And the federal courts don’t tolerate that kind of behavior.”

Months ago, there were reports that Swift could be deposed in the case.

Freedman told TMZ’s Harvey Levin and famed attorney Mark Geragos, “I don’t know that we’re going to depose Taylor Swift. I think that that’s going to be probably a game time decision. I don’t know that that decision has been made. But I can tell you this: Anyone that reasonably has information that can provide evidence in this case is going to be deposed.”

In Baldoni’s lawsuit, he accused Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds of extortion, defamation, and invasion of privacy. Justin also alleges they tried to destroy his career with false allegations of sexual harassment.

The complaint included countless emails and texts between Baldoni and Lively.

Baldoni also claimed Lively wanted more and more control over the script and editing of the film.

In the section pertaining to Taylor, Justin claims Blake “summoned” him to her New York penthouse, where Reynolds “launched into enthusiastic praise” for Blake’s version of a scene. Later that same night he claims “a famous, and famously close, friend of Reynolds and Lively, walked into the room and similarly began praising Lively’s script.”

Baldoni later texted Blake praising her rewrite and insisting, “I would have felt that way without Ryan and Taylor,” telling Blake, “You really are a talent across the board.”

In response, Blake praised Ryan and a redacted celebrity for being her “‘Dance Moms’ level stage moms.”

She later added, “If you ever get around to watching ‘Game of Thrones,’ you’ll appreciate that I’m Khaleesi, and like her, I happen to have a few dragons. For better or worse, but usually for better. Because my dragons also protect those I fight for. So really we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine. You will too, I can promise you.”

Baldoni’s legal team also posted a 168-page timeline document on a website, claiming that Lively held their movie “It Ends with Us” hostage with Swift’s song “My Tears Ricochet,” which eventually ended up in the film.

Justin’s lawsuit came after Blake filed a legal complaint with the California Civil Rights Department claiming Baldoni sexually harassed her on set, which he denies. She also sued Justin and his PR team for sexual harassment and “unconscionable” retaliation.