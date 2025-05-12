Instagram

Jerry Seinfeld and wife Jessica Seinfeld had a lot to celebrate over the weekend!

The couple’s son Julian, 22, just graduated from Duke University, and the whole family was there to cheer him on.

Instagram

Jerry and Jessica posed for a rare pic with all three of their adult children, including daughter Sascha, 24, son Shepherd, 20, and Julian.

The proud parents also snapped a smiling photo with just Julian, and Jessica shared another one of the graduate in his cap and gown.

Instagram

Jessica also took a moment to celebrate Mother’s Day, sharing a photo of herself and the message, "Today was a Happy Mother's Day. Every day I try to count 100 blessings, but today feels like 101. I'm celebrating every mom I know and also those I don't."

Instagram

In November, “Extra” spoke with Jerry and Jessica as they were honored at the 10th Annual Greenwich International Film Festival (GIFF) Changemaker Gala benefiting the Children’s Museum of Manhattan Family Connections Program.

Jessica explained, “We just try to model good behavior and model things that we think are important in the world and hope our kids latch on to it.”

Jerry added, “I think they do absorb it. You see in the little behaviors they just have an awareness of what's generous about this, what's helpful about this, you know, don't be a selfish person in the world.”

Jerry and Jessica also dished on recently becoming empty nesters and how they’re coping!

The “Seinfeld” alum shared, “The most important part is we have coffee together every morning. I make the coffee, and I have two little cups, and we meet and we just kind of spend some time together, and that gives you that family feeling and togetherness… That's one of my favorite parts of the day.”

Jessica said they have a routine with the kids, too, explaining, “The other thing we do is FaceTime one of our kids during dinner, so we lean the phone up against something on the table, and so we'll be eating dinner and one of our kids will be on the phone talking to us. So, we're still in the newer phases of empty nesting.”