Getty

Amber Heard made a special announcement on Mother’s Day, revealing she’s a mom of twins!

The actress, who is also the mother of 4-year-old daughter Oonagh, shared the happy news on Instagram with a sweet photo of her children’s feet.

“Mother’s Day 2025 will be one I’ll never forget,” Amber wrote. “This year I am elated beyond words to celebrate the completion of the family I’ve strived to build for years. Today I officially share the news that I welcomed twins into the Heard gang. My daughter Agnes and my son Ocean are keeping my hands (and my heart) full.”

Instagram

She continued, “When I had my first baby girl Oonagh four years ago, my world changed forever. I thought I couldn’t possibly burst with more joy. Well, now I am bursting times three!!!”

Heard touched on her journey to motherhood, explaining, “Becoming a mother by myself and on my own terms despite my own fertility challenges has been the most humbling experience of my life. I am eternally grateful that I was able to choose this responsibly and thoughtfully. To all the moms, wherever you are today and however you got here, my dream family and I are celebrating with you.”

Back in December, Amber’s spokesperson told People magazine, "It is still quite early in the pregnancy, so you will appreciate that we do not want to go into much detail at this stage. Suffice to say that Amber is delighted both for herself and Oonagh Paige.”

Heard welcomed Oonagh in April 2021, and opened up about her arrival on Instagram three months later.

“I’m so excited to share this news with you,” she wrote. “Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib.”

Heard went on, “A part of me wants to uphold that my private life is none of anyone’s business. I also get that the nature of my job compels me to take control of this. My daughter was born on April 8, 2021. Her name is Oonagh Paige Heard. She’s the beginning of the rest of my life.”