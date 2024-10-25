'Monsters' Actress Leslie Grossman Engaged to Mystery Man

Getty Images

“What I Like About You” alum Leslie Grossman is engaged!

Grossman shared the happy news on the “I Choose Me with Jennie Garth” podcast.

She said, “You know what's funny is I actually have not spoken about it yet, but you can say.”

Grossman gushed, “I am engaged, which is so fun.”

She didn’t think an engagement was in the cards for her in her 50s.

Leslie explained, “That's a wild thing that I didn't see coming. Not that I didn't see it coming with this person. I just didn't see any of this next chapter of my life coming."

Grossman didn’t reveal the identity of her beau, but said, “He's a wonderful person. And it's so funny that this is the first time I'm talking about it publicly, Jennie."

Leslie was previously married to Jon Bronson for 20 years before he filed divorce papers in 2020.

She reflected on the split, saying, “I was as married for almost 21 years, and that ended. It was also the first month of the pandemic shutdown. The timing of that was as bad as it could have been. And then, pretty shortly after that, [my] sister-in-law died. This was my brother’s wife [who] died. She was my sister. You know, you have a choice when all of this stuff happens. I decided I have to be brave. I felt like I had a very hard reset.”

Despite the split, things have been looking up for Leslie. She commented, “It is a very lucky and wonderful next chapter. But, I mean, look. My whole life got reorganized around my 50th birthday, and everything got thrown up into the air, and it sort of fell to the ground. And I was very intentional about deciding what I was gonna pick up and what doesn't come with me anymore."