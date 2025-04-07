Getty

“Police Academy” actor Steve Guttenberg is calling it quits with his journalist wife Emily Smith.

TMZ reports Steve filed for divorce after six years, citing irreconcilable differences.

Guttenberg’s filing did not list a separation date.

They had a prenup in place and he has agreed to pay her spousal support based on the agreement.

The divorce could be even smoother since they didn’t have any children.

Steve and Emily got married in 2019, three years after he proposed.