Clem Burke, Legendary Blondie Drummer, Dies at 70

Getty Images

Drummer Clem Burke, a founding member of Blondie, has died at 70 following what the rock band said on Instagram was "a private battle with cancer."

"It is with profound sadness that we relay news of the passing of our beloved friend and bandmate Clem Burke," the statement read. "Clem was not just a drummer; he was the heartbeat of Blondie. His talent, energy, and passion for music were unmatched, and his contributions to our sound and success are immeasurable. Beyond his musicianship, Clem was a source of inspiration both on and off the stage. His vibrant spirit, infectious enthusiasm and rock solid work ethic touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing him."

Nicknamed "Dr. Burke" for his honorary doctorate from participating in a study about the physical effects of being a professional drummer, his knowledge of the rock genre was considered encyclopedic.

Burke was born Clement Bozewski on November 24, 1954, in Bayonne, New Jersey. Self-taught, he honed his drumming skills in a number of bands, including a drum-and-bugle corps, before being recruited by Harry and Stein to launch Blondie.

Getty Images

In the early days, the band nearly called it quits when a member defected to rival band Television, but Burke was the cheerleader, and his intervention led to a long run with one of the most influential and stylistically diverse rock acts ever.

Blondie was a bona fide punk band that didn't hesitate to experiment, leading to the first no. 1 rap song on the Billboard Hot 100 ("Rapture" in 1981), as well as no. 1 hits that could be called disco ("Heart of Glass" in 1979), and reggae ("The Tide Is High" in 1980).

His contributions to Blondie are hard to overestimate. He played drums prominently on such classics as "One Way or Another" (1979), "Dreaming" (1979), and "Atomic" (1980).

Burke had played on all 11 studio albums by Blondie, released between 1976 and 2017, becoming a Rock and Roll Hall of Famer in 2006, along with lead singer Deborah Harry and bandmates Chris Stein, Jimmy Destri, Nigel Harrison, and Frank Infante.

Because Blondie broke up for a number of years after Stein became ill, Burke branched out, also playing on Joan Jett & the Blackhearts' no. 1 smash "I Love Rock 'n' Roll" (1981) and the Eurythmics hard-driving "Would I Lie to You" (1985).

Other acts he played with included the Ramones, Bob Dylan, Bob Geldof, Iggy Pop, Joan Jett, Nancy Sinatra, the Romantics, Kathy Valentine of the Go-Go's, and many others. He even once played with a Blondie tribute band.

After Blondie reformed in 1997, the band hit no. 1 in the U.K. with "Maria" (1999) and just missed the Top 10 there in 2003 with "Good Boys." It has remained a top touring act ever since.