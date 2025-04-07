Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld and Wunmi Mosaku chatted with “Extra’s” Carlos Greer about their supernatural-horror period piece “Sinners.”

Wunmi reflected on her character Annie, saying, “I love the lessons that she taught me about tapping into my power, tapping into my spirituality, my role as a mother, as a lover, and I just feel like I learned so much through her, whether it was my connectedness to my Yoruba traditional religion of Ifa through Hoodoo. I learned so much through her.”

Hailee said the film pushed her to learn more about her own family, saying, “I would say I learned a lot about my myself through Mary and even more about my family history… I had so many amazing conversations with my mom about her family and about her dad, my grandfather, who is half black, who I wish every day — because of this movie and for so many other reasons — I could call and ask him all the questions, and I would absolutely do that if he were here.”

Steinfeld also talked about transforming into a vampire, saying, “It was so fun. Very intense, of course, to be covered in blood, and the stakes are high, and we're in the middle of night shoots, and it's hot, and it's buggy, and muggy, and the circumstances are what they are — but I had a blast, and we had the most incredible team of people.”

Plus, both Hailee and Wunmi have been part of the Marvel universe, so Carlos had to ask if we could ever see them together in the MCU!

Mosaku gushed, “I'd love that. I don't know if there are any chances of that, but I'd love that!”

Hailee is engaged to NFL star Josh Allen, but when asked about wedding plans, she said, “We are in the middle of a press tour. We got a movie coming out in 12 days? Six, something. We're focused on that."