Getty Images

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ ex, Cassie Ventura, will be taking the stand at his trial next month.

On Friday, the prosecutors revealed in a motion that Ventura “is prepared to testify under her own name.”

Other alleged victims, who have not been identified, could also testify.

Along with a request to use pseudonyms, the prosecution said, “Victim-2, Victim-3, and Victim-4 have asked that their identities not be revealed to the press or the public.”

They went on, “This case has already received an exceptional amount of media coverage, which will presumably only increase as trial proceeds. Permitting these measures will prevent unnecessary public disclosure of the victims’ identities, and the harassment from the media and others, undue embarrassment, and other adverse consequences that would almost certainly follow if these women were forced to reveal their true names publicly at trial.”

In November 2023, Ventura filed a lawsuit, accusing Combs of rape, physical abuse, and sex trafficking over the course of their 10-year relationship. The exes settled the lawsuit in one day.

Six months later, surveillance footage surfaced of the rap mogul physically assaulting the singer in 2016.

Following the shocking video, Ventura wrote on Instagram, “Thank you for all the love and support from my family, friends, strangers and those I have yet to meet. The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning. Domestic Violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past.”

The singer continued, “Thank you to everyone that has taken the time to take this matter seriously. My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time. It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in.”

The 38-year-old showed support for all victims, saying, “I offer my hand to those that are still living in fear. Reach out to your people, don’t cut them off. No one should carry this weight alone.”

A month before the trial, Diddy has been charged with two counts of sex trafficking, two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, and one count of racketeering in a third superseding indictment obtained by “Extra.”

Diddy's legal team responded to the new superseding indictment, telling "Extra," "These are not new accusers, these are the same individuals, former long-term girlfriends, involved in consensual relationships. This was their private sex life.”

Last month, Diddy was accused of using physical violence and forced labor against his employees in a second superseding indictment.

In response to the superseding indictment, Diddy’s attorney Marc Agnifilo said in a statement to “Extra,” “Mr. Combs has said it before and will say it again: he vehemently denies the accusations made by the SDNY. He looks forward to his day in court when it will become clear that he has never forced anyone to engage in sexual acts against their will. Many former employees stand by his side, prepared to attest to the dedication, hard work, and inspiration they experienced while helping build groundbreaking, award-winning businesses.”

In January, prosecutors filed an indictment alleging that Combs and his associates used his “power and prestige” to intimidate and lure victims “under the pretense of a romantic relationship” before coercing them to engage in sex acts.

Agnifilo responded to that indictment, telling “Extra,” “The latest indictment contains no new offenses. The prosecution’s theory remains flawed. The government has added the ridiculous theory that two of Mr. Combs’ former girlfriends were not girlfriends at all but were prostitutes. Mr. Combs is as committed as ever to fighting these charges and winning at trial.”

In a federal indictment from September, Diddy was charged with racketeering, conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has denied any wrongdoing, pleading not guilty to all charges.