Getty Images

Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko have called it quits again, according to People.

A source claims that Nader broke it off with Savchenko over the weekend because she suspected him of cheating.

Gleb released a statement to Page Six, saying, “I was surprised to learn through article(s) published today … that Brooks has ended our relationship. The last communication I received from her was a text on April 6, asking to speak. I called her today in response, but she has not replied.”

According to Gleb, he last saw Brooks on “April 1” when he went to see her in New York and even filmed an episode of her new reality show.

He said, “She was sad to see me leave, but I had to return to ‘DWTS’ to finish my four-month tour at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. I am still processing everything, and while I don’t have all the answers, I wish Brooks the best moving forward.”

The model and dance pro sparked romance rumors after they were paired together on “Dancing with the Stars” Season 33, and were spotted kissing in a behind-the-scenes ballroom video.

After the video went viral, Brooks spoke to "Extra's" Terri Seymour, clarifying, “We’re a dance couple for now. We’re not in a relationship.”

They went on to spark more romance rumors and in October they danced a sexy, tongue-touching cha-cha on Hair Metal Night.

They addressed all the romance buzz, saying they were “hanging out” and “having a blast.”

Brooks commented on all the chatter, “We love it all, it’s all a blessing, and we’re having a lot of fun. I do like that this week we proved to people that I can actually dance because that was a big thing with everybody. ‘Okay, she’s distracted, she’s in this showmance, she likes Gleb too much.’ It was all background noise to us when we got on the dance floor.”

They seemed to split after they were eliminated from the show, but rekindled their romance in November while prepping for the “DWTS” finale.

After the finale, they talked with “Extra” about their chemistry, Savchenko said, “You can't deny it — it's a fact.” Nader added, “It's there, yeah, that's for sure.”