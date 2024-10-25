Carol Burnett on If ‘Palm Royale’ Is Really Last Acting Job & What’s Next (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Carol Burnett was recognized by Variety at their 2024 Power of Women: Los Angeles event.

The 91-year-old icon spoke to “Extra’s” Terri Seymour about revealing that “Palm Royale” might her last acting gig.

“Well, I don't know. I don't know. As I said, f something comes up and it looks like it's gonna be fun, I'll do it, but otherwise, I want to kind of be behind the scenes after this.”

She shared that “writing and producing” are in her future. Terri asked her, “So you have some things you're working on?”

Carol said yes, but she wouldn’t reveal what's in store!

Plus, she shared her advice for younger actors, saying, "Hang in there because sometimes you're going to get disappointed, because somebody else will get the job and not you. What you have to remember is it was their turn and not yours, but if you keep at it, your turn will come.”

Of the evening she said, "I am actually here and I'm representing Dr. Nancy Wexler… that's the one I want to get this award.”

During her speech at the event, she said of Wexler, “She is the true recipient of this honor. I first got involved with the Hereditary Disease Foundation many years ago when I learned about it from Nancy’s father, Dr. Milton Wexler, in Los Angeles. He established the Foundation in 1968 after his wife Leonore was diagnosed with Huntington’s disease, which meant their daughters Alice and Nancy were also at risk.”

The star continued, “She was tireless in her search for the gene that causes Huntington’s. In 1983, because of Nancy, the Foundation miraculously identified the Huntington’s disease gene using her clinical data. This stunning discovery launched a genetic test for Huntington’s and laid the foundation for all the following research on the disease.”