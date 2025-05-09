Getty Images

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking trial is just days from officially starting.

On Monday, the prosecution and the defense will narrow down the jury pool to 12 people who will determine Diddy’s fate.

The trial will most likely reach a fever pitch when Diddy’s ex, Cassie Ventura, testifies. Her testimony is likely to be closely watched considering the existence of an infamous CNN video that shows Diddy assaulting her.

Diddy’s legal team is planning to paint the picture that Diddy and Ventura were both violent in their relationship, which reportedly spanned from 2007-2018.

Diddy’s lawyer Marc Agnifilo told Judge Arun Subramanian on Friday that they will “take the position there was mutual violence in their relationship," including "hitting."

Agnifilo added, “We are absolutely going to admit to domestic violence. But at what point does it become coercive?"

When Diddy’s team claims that Ventura is a “strong” person with “a nature of violence," and "capable of starting physical confrontations,” Subramanian replied, “strong people can be coerced just like weak people."

Last month, prosecutors revealed in a motion that Ventura “is prepared to testify under her own name.”

In November 2023, Ventura filed a lawsuit, accusing Combs of rape, physical abuse, and sex trafficking over the course of their 10-year relationship. The exes settled the lawsuit in one day.

Six months later, surveillance footage surfaced of the rap mogul physically assaulting the singer in 2016.

Following the shocking video, Ventura wrote on Instagram, “Thank you for all the love and support from my family, friends, strangers and those I have yet to meet. The outpouring of love has created a place for my younger self to settle and feel safe now, but this is only the beginning. Domestic Violence is THE issue. It broke me down to someone I never thought I would become. With a lot of hard work, I am better today, but I will always be recovering from my past.”

The singer continued, “Thank you to everyone that has taken the time to take this matter seriously. My only ask is that EVERYONE open your heart to believing victims the first time. It takes a lot of heart to tell the truth out of a situation that you were powerless in.”

The 38-year-old showed support for all victims, saying, “I offer my hand to those that are still living in fear. Reach out to your people, don’t cut them off. No one should carry this weight alone.”

Diddy’s team plans to claim the video, initially aired by CNN, was “edited” and “manipulated.”

“Extra” spoke with ABC News legal contributor Brian Buckmire, who shared his take on how the defense will handle the CNN footage.

Buckmire said, “They are hoping that the jurors that they will select will interpret this information of the CNN video as being doctored, not authentic and some of that should not be considered.”

In response to the doctoring claims, a CNN spokesperson told People magazine, "CNN never altered the video and did not destroy the original copy of the footage, which was retained by the source. CNN aired the story about the video several months before Combs was arrested.”

The prosecution told the court on Friday that they plan to show multiple videos of the physical altercation, including one that was recorded by a hotel security guard.

Diddy has denied all charges against him, entering a not guilty plea on five counts, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution.