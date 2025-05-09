Getty Images

Rumor has always had it that Sarah Michelle Gellar and Alyson Hannigan had beef while starring on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” together for seven seasons.

More than 20 years later, the two squashed the rumors by reuniting for an appearance on “Today” to raise awareness of meningitis.

While referencing an initiative with the GSK vaccine, Sarah Michelle said, “As a new parent, there’s so much information and you try to keep track. I think sometimes you’re intimidated. We all know that knowledge is power, but sometimes it’s hard to ask the questions. To be honest, I learned a lot about this from Alyson.”

Alyson noted that being the informed one is “so rare,” explaining, “She’s usually the one I go to. She knows everything.”

They also dropped by the SiriusXM studios in NYC.

Years ago, SMG and Alyson admitted that there was tension in their friendship at times. Sarah Michelle told Evan Ross Katz, “Look, we worked really hard hours. We were young. We had ups and downs. Everybody had arguments. It wasn’t rosy. Nobody gets along all the time.”

Gellar revealed, “Alyson and I had moments. There’s no question. But you’re young.”

The two worked together from 1997-2003 on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.”

“I was the one that was always working, and sometimes I would be resentful of the fact that they didn’t have to work all the time,” Sarah elaborated. “It ebbs and flows, and anyone that tells you they get along with everyone all the time, it’s just not true.”

SMG played Buffy and Alyson played her character’s friend Willow.

Gellar pointed out, “I think it would have been different if it was today. It would have been a very different relationship. But we have a great relationship now.”

There is currently a “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” reboot in the works, so we’ll see if Sarah Michelle and Alyson will reunite on the small screen!