A week after they were sent home from “Dancing with the Stars,” it looks like Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko are no longer romantically involved.

On Thursday, Brooks posted a TikTok seemingly hinting at the breakup.

In the video, Nader is acting out a breakup scene from Miles Teller’s movie “Whiplash,” in which his character says, “I don’t think that we should be together. And I’ve thought about it a lot and this is what’s gonna happen, I’m gonna keep pursuing what I’m pursuing and because I’m doing that, it’s gonna take up more of my time and I’m not gonna be able to spend as much time with you.”

She captioned the video, “When he’s breaking up with me, but I never knew we were dating.”

Another source told Us Weekly, “Gleb ended things, but Brooks is continuing to live her best life.” The source said they called it quits about a week after being eliminated from "DWTS."

Earlier this month, “Extra” spoke with Brooks and Gleb after they danced a sexy, tongue-touching cha-cha on Hair Metal Night.

They addressed all the romance buzz, saying they were “hanging out” and “having a blast.”

All the chatter about their relationship wasn’t bothering them. Brooks commented, “We love it all, it’s all a blessing, and we’re having a lot of fun. I do like that this week, we proved to people that I can actually dance because that was a big thing with everybody. ‘Okay, she’s distracted, she’s in this showmance, she likes Gleb too much.’ It was all background noise to us when we got on the dance floor.”

Brooks also dished on being spotted with Gleb at a tattoo parlor, playing coy about what ink she got.

She teased, “I’d have to kill you! It’s our secret tattoo, and it’s like people have secret handshakes — we have a secret tattoo now.”

Brooks and Gleb first sparked dating rumors after they were spotted kissing in a behind-the-scenes ballroom video.

After the video went viral, Brooks spoke to "Extra's" Terri Seymour, clarifying, “We’re a dance couple for now. We’re not in a relationship.”

She added, “I have so many mixed feelings about it. I’m newly single, so we’re having a really nice time.”