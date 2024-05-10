Julia Fox's Blunt Message to the Haters: 'Not My Problem' (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Fashion “It” girl Julia Fox’s style is always shocking, daring and racy — and she’s got no time for the haters!

She sat down with “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi and insisted of trolls, “Not my problem, and if you are always looking for negative, you are going to be a negative, bitter b**ch.”

Fox also dished on bringing her fierceness to the new reality competition series “OMG Fashun” with Law Roach, who is Zendaya’s image architect.

She said of Roach, “I'm obsessed,” adding, “I feel like I learned so much from Law, and also, Law is hilarious.”

Airing Mondays on E!, Julia and Law challenge aspiring designers each week to create show-stopping looks using unconventional materials and techniques, and Julia explains that sustainability is a big part of the show.

“Fast fashion is literally destroying our planet and, you know, I'm a mom now, so I'm very conscious about the future and what kind of world I'm leaving to my son,” she said.