Keith Urban on Daughters’ Rare Appearance for Nicole Kidman’s Honor (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Keith Urban is getting ready to thrill fans with a new album and a new residency at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas!

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Keith about what to expect and dished on his daughters Sunday and Faith, who recently hit the red carpet with him to celebrate wife Nicole Kidman’s AFI Lifetime Achievement Award.

When asked how the girls felt to see their mom being honored, Keith said, “It’s great.”

He went on, “It was great to be able to bring our girls but also the whole family, you know, Nic’s sister and her husband and all their kids.”

As for how fatherhood has changed his life, Keith “couldn’t put that into words.” He noted, “I continue to have a different way of looking at my parents and what they through ’cause I go, ‘Oh, my God, this is hard. This is not an easy thing,’ and they did a really good job, so very grateful to them.”

Urban has come far from his days playing at clubs. He said, “I grew up playing in the clubs. I quit school at 15 and I was playing five nights a week, four hours a night in a cover band.”

Keith pointed out that growing up in Brisbane also helped him prepare for the spotlight and the scrutiny that comes with it.

“People are brutally honest there and there is no sugarcoating. I mean, you play a club and play a few songs and someone [would] come after us and go, ‘That first song you played, did you write that?’ I’m like, ‘I did write that,’ and they go, ‘That’s terrible, don’t ever play that one again,’” Keith reflected. “There’s something great about growing up with that. Keeps it real.”