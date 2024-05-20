Instagram

Jason Momoa has a new love!

On Monday, Momoa, 44, went public with his relationship with actress Adria Arjona, 32.

Along with posting some photos on Instagram, he wrote, “Japan, you are a dream come true you blew my mind. we’re so thankful for everyone who opened their homes, making memories with new friends and old friends, sharing another amazing adventure with mi amor. ON THE ROAM motorcycles and mayhem. All my aloha."

Instagram

In one pic, Jason and Adria cozy up while enjoying a dinner with friends.

Adria was in several photos, and was even tagged by Jason!

Instagram

Jason recently revealed that he was “very much in a relationship” at the 2024 Basingstoke Comic Con.

As for who he was dating, Jason quipped, “You’ll find out very soon. I’ve been in a relationship for a while.”

The two worked together on the 2021 film “Sweet Girl,” but it is unclear when things turned romantic.

A source told JustJared.com, “They’ve been seeing each other for awhile and are very happy together.”

In 2019, Arjona married lawyer Edgardo Canales, but they split some time ago.