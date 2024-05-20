Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Scott Marries Evan McClintock

Instagram

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade Scott is officially married!

On Monday, Hailie announced that she tied the knot with Evan McClintock on Saturday in Battle Creek, Michigan.

Along with posting a series of photos from their wedding, Hailie gushed on Instagram, “Waking up a wife this week 🥲💍.”

She added, “We couldn’t have asked for a better, more beautiful weekend celebration. So so many happy tears were shed, laughs & smiles were had, & so much love was felt. Evan and I are feeling so grateful for all of the family & friends that traveled to support us and be a part of this new chapter of our lives as husband & wife 🤍.”

Eminem was on hand for the special day, even sharing a father-daughter dance with Hailie, as seen in photos obtained by TMZ. He opted to keep his sunglasses on for the touching moment.

According to the outlet, it was a modest-sized wedding, which was attended by close friends and family.

Their reception was held at Greencrest Manor.

In April, Hailie celebrated her bachelorette party in Tampa Bay, Florida with eight of her friends.

Evan popped the question over a year ago.

At the time, Hailee shared on Instagram, “Casual weekend recap… 😭💗 2.4.23 💍 i love you @evanmcclintock11.”