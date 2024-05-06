Nicole Kidman Unveils Dramatic Flamenco-Inspired Gown at Met Gala 2024

Getty Images

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban enjoyed a date night at the 2024 Met Gala.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Nicole, who wore a flamenco-inspired 1950s gown by Balenciaga.

Kidman viewed the look as “Sleeping Beauty brought back to life.”

This year, the theme is “The Garden of Time,” inspired by the exhibition “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”