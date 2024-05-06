Getty Images

Rihanna won’t be hitting the 2024 Met Gala red carpet.

A source tells "Extra," RiRi is staying home sick with the flu.

Rihanna is always one to watch on the Met red carpet, but this year she told “Extra” she planned to keep it “simple.”

The singer chatted with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour days ago as she celebrated the launch of her new Fenty Beauty Soft’lit Foundation in L.A.

She said at the time, "I'm actually just keeping it real simple this year... Very simple... I think it's gonna come to what my makeup and what my hair is going to do. We wanna play with that, but I have no idea what I'm gonna do with that."