Hours after surveillance footage surfaced of Sean “Diddy” Combs assaulting ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, her husband Alex Fine is now seemingly reacting.

On Friday, Fine took to Instagram to blast “abusers.”

He wrote in a lengthy post, “Men who hit women aren’t men. Men who enable it and protect those people aren’t men.”

“To the abusers, you’re done, you’re not safe anymore, you’re not protected anymore, the men by your side are just as weak,” Alex wrote without naming Diddy directly.

“Our daughters, sisters, mothers, and wives should feel protected and loved,” Fine stressed. “Hold the women in your life with the upmost regard. Men who hurt women hate women.”

Alex went on, “To all the survivors, find the men and women who help and love. To all the survivors, you stories are real , and people believe you. To all the survivors you’re not alone, and there are men and women who care only for your well being and safety. We want you to succeed and flourish. To all the women and children, I’m sorry you live in a world where you are not protected, and you don’t feel equal.”

Fine expressed wanting to raise his daughters Frankie, 4, and Sunny, 3, with Cassie “in a word where they are safe and love.”

Diddy has not commented on the surveillance video.

In disturbing footage obtained by CNN, Cassie is seen leaving their hotel room and heading to an elevator at the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Century City.

Combs is seen running in the hallway in search of Ventura in nothing but a towel.

Once he finds her at the elevator, Combs grabs Ventura by the neck and throws her to the ground. He then kicks her twice as she remains on the floor, motionless.

Combs is also seen grabbing Ventura by her hooded sweater and attempting to drag her toward a hotel room.

He seems to walk back to the hotel room with a bag in his hand.

Ventura eventually stands up and grabs a phone by the elevator.

Combs then returns and seemingly shoves Ventura, as seen on a mirror across the security camera.

Combs then sits down on a chair and grabs an object from the table and hurls it in Ventura’s direction.

Ventura has not commented on the footage, but her lawyer Douglas H. Wigdor said, “The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.”

In her lawsuit, Ventura accused Combs of rape, physical abuse, and sex trafficking over the course of their 10-year relationship.

Ventura’s lawsuit mentioned the incident that was caught on camera.

In her lawsuit, she claimed that Combs got “extremely intoxicated and punched Ms. Ventura in the face, giving her a black eye.”

When Combs fell asleep, Ventura tried to leave the room without him knowing but he woke up and “followed her into the hallway of the hotel while yelling at her.”

The docs stated, “He grabbed at her, and then took glass vases in the hallway and threw them at her, causing glass to crash around them as she ran to the elevator to escape.”

Ventura ended up leaving in the elevator and returned to her apartment in a cab.

The docs noted, “Upon realizing that her running away would cause Mr. Combs to be even angrier with her, and completely stuck in his vicious cycle of abuse, Ms. Ventura returned to the hotel with the intention of apologizing for running away from her abuser. When she returned, hotel security staff urged her to get back into a cab and go to her apartment, suggesting that they had seen the security footage showing Mr. Combs beating Ms. Ventura and throwing glass at her in the hotel hallway.”

According to the docs, Combs paid $50,000 to the hotel for the footage, which didn’t surface until now.