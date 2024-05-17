Getty Images

Sparks are flying on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romantic getaway to Italy!

The couple cozied up for a rainy boat ride on Friday, and even shared a romantic kiss. See the photos here.

Taylor and Travis also posed while another passenger snapped pics of the pair.

The singer wore a beige trench coat for the occasion while the Kansas City Chiefs player kept warm in a black-and-white checkered sweater.

The sighting came after they were spotted on a stroll in Lake Como. In pics posted by People magazine, Swift had her arm around Kelce’s waist while he had his arm draped over her shoulders.

Swift and Kelce were also spotted enjoying a meal together in these pics posted by TMZ.

Taylor is enjoying a few days off from Eras tour. She just played four nights in Paris and has another three in Stockholm starting today.

Kelce was in Paris for Swift’s final Paris show, and later told his brother Jason Kelce on the “New Heights” podcast, “It was fun. It was a blast. I had a blast at Tay’s show. Her new rendition of the Eras tour, I suggest everybody go see it. It has her new ‘Tortured Poets Department,’ a handful of those songs in the new show, which means there’s a new segment and new lights and new dancing, new everything to the f**king show. I suggest everybody get out there... It is absolutely unbelievable.”

The athlete has been to several Eras Tour shows, and later added, “I don’t know if they’re just getting better or if I keep forgetting how they are. It was electric in there… I’m happy for everybody that’s in the Eras Tour, from the dancers to the band, and obviously Taylor. It just looks like they’re having so much fun up there.”

Kelce was spotted at the Paris La Défense Arena dancing the night away in a suite with Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper.

Trav told his brother, “I got to see some familiar faces… I got to see Gigi and Bradley,” calling them “amazing.”

Jason wondered if Travis and Bradley talked about the Philadelphia Eagles, considering Bradley is a big fan and Jason used to play for the team. Travis insisted, “Of course.”