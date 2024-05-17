Chrissy Teigen on How Daughter Luna Helped with SI Swimsuit Shoot! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

It was date night in NYC for Chrissy Teigen and John Legend at the 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue launch party!

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with Chrissy about her journey with the brand through so many life changes, including four children.

She said, “So much as changed since my first one. I obviously have four children now. Sports Illustrated has been there for me through so many different life stages… through the IVF process, through, like, major moments where I didn’t think that I would go any further.”

Teigen showed her appreciation for SI, saying, “They were the first people to really believe in me… It was the first time that I got to speak and be in front of people and they were okay with it and I got to represent a brand that I was really proud of representing.”

Chrissy also opened up about how special it was to do her shoot at her house and revealed how her oldest daughter Luna even helped out!

She dished, “Luna was actually using the leaf blower on my hair… she loves seeing all this stuff ever since she was little. She loved watching me in glam, getting hair and makeup done. She puts on my shoes, everything… She was clicking the little clicker for our video takes, and John was going through photos.”

During the shoot, SI Swimsuit editor in chief MJ Day was able to “interact” with Chrissy’s kids. Chrissy noted, “It was really beautiful to see… my kids show her their bedrooms.”