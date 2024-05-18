Taylor Swift Unveils New '1989' Mash-Ups on Eras Tour

Getty Images

Eighty-nine shows into her record-breaking Eras tour, Taylor Swift still has tricks up her sleeve!

For her Saturday show in Stockholm, Sweden, the singer-songwriter, 34, delighted the crowd with an out-of-nowhere mash-up of three "1989" tracks: "Welcome to New York," "Clean," and "Say Don't Go."

Getty Images

Accompanying herself on the piano, she wore an orange dress as she launched into the acoustic mash-up.

Swift's set list is ever-evolving. People magazine reports that songs including "The Last Great American Dynasty," "Tolerate It," "Long Live," "The Archer," and "'Tis the Damn Season" have been rotated out of the show to make room for "The Tortured Poets Department" numbers including "Bud Daddy I Love Him," "So High School," "Fortnight," "Down Bad," "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived," "Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?," and "I Can Do It with a Broken Heart."

Her trio of Eras shows in Stockholm marked a return to the stage after a romantic vacay with her BF Travis Kelce. She will finish in Sweden on May 19 and move on to Portugal next week.