Megan Fox has everyone talking, as the star of Machine Gun Kelly’s new “Lonely Road” music video.

The actress sports a baby bump throughout the footage and welcomes a daughter at the end!

The song is a nod to John Denver’s "Take Me Home, Country Roads.” The video was directed by Sam Cahill, and also stars Jelly Roll and his wife Bunnie Xo.

In the video, we see a struggling MGK working at a tire shop and struggling financially.

His girlfriend, played by Megan, is pregnant and he goes to extremes to solve his money problems… by robbing a bank!

It’s not happily ever after for the couple. Machine Gun Kelly gets arrested and eight months later we see Megan with the baby. They even visit MGK in prison.

While the video sparked some pregnancy speculation, Fox has been not been seen with a baby bump at any appearances in recent months.

Eagle-eyed fans were also thrown off by the credits, which say, “Introducing: Baby Violet Leika.” Page Six reports a woman on Reddit, posted it was her daughter featured in the video and wrote, “My baby girl did so good and had so much fun.”

Megan and MGK started dating in 2020, and got engaged in 2022.

In 2023, Fox revealed on “Good Morning America” that they had suffered a miscarriage.