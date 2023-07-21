Getty Images

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly were at the center of a scuffle at the Orange County Fair.

The couple were exiting a ride at the Costa Mesa, California, event when a man allegedly tried to punch MGK.

In a TikTok video posted by TMZ, a bodyguard intervenes and appears to shove Fox in the process.

After the scary altercation, MGK checks on Megan and they walk away together.

The TikTok user included the caption, "Regular day at oc fair some random guy punches mgk..."