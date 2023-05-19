Megan Fox on Body Dysmorphia Struggles: ‘It’s Really Hard for Me’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Megan Fox hit the red carpet in New York City Thursday to celebrate her 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover. The actress spoke with “Extra” about gracing the iconic cover, which she says has been a career dream, as well as getting candid about her body dysmorphia.

“As I realized I'd been in this industry for so long, I was like, ‘What are some things I want to do that are maybe accessible to me that I could manifest?’ And that was one of them, where I decided, ‘I do really want to be on the cover of Sports Illustrated,’” Megan told “Extra.”

When asked if she had to do any kind of special preparation for the Sports Illustrated cover, Megan said her lifestyle had already allowed her to be ready for the issue

“I really didn't prep. I'm always super into my fitness anyway. I try to really be diligent about my skincare and I'm really crazy about having an organic, clean diet and all of those things. I have no cheat days anyway, so there wasn't anything to, like, dial in. I don't drink. I don't drink coffee.

I don't smoke. I have no vices. So I was kind of ready in my mind anyway, based on my lifestyle.”

The pages of Sports Illustrated have embraced diversity and inclusiveness in recent years, featuring women of all ages and stories. Therefore, it’s no surprise that Megan chose this particular platform to open up about her body dysmorphia — something she says living with in the entertainment industry can be extra challenging.

“It’s why I'm extremely introverted and I don't do a lot of events. It is really hard for me. This morning was really hard for me, working myself up and knowing where I was coming, and what I was going to do,” Megan said.

“It's also when you have to live that as a celebrity, where you know that every photo of you is analyzed down to, like, every eyelash and eyebrow hair and every acne scar. People comb everything to find all the faults they can instead of just being like, ‘Hey, this is a healthy, nice girl,’” she explained.