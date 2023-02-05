Megan Fox Supports MGK at Grammys After ‘Broken Wrist’ and ‘Concussion’

CBS

Megan Fox was turning heads on the Grammys red carpet less than 24 hours after posting about a “broken wrist” and “concussion” on Instagram.

Fox hit the award show in a cream Zuhair Murad mermaid gown with her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly, who wore a silver suit.

On Saturday, Fox shared on Instagram, “Off the plane with a broken wrist and a concussion straight to a Grammys party 😵‍💫.” The post about her injuries included a carousel of the actress and singer in their looks for the Clive Davis pre-Grammy party. Megan wore a red corset gown, while MGK wore a black suit.

While the Instagram pics did not include it, Fox was later photographed at the party with a pink brace.

Getty Images

MGK was up for Best Rock Album at the Grammys for “Mainstream Sellout,” but lost out to Ozzy Osbourne.

MGK told E! that Fox was providing much needed moral support on the Grammys red carpet.