Emmy 2025 Contenders: The Cooks, Comics, Doctors & Twisted Hotel Guests in the Running

The 2025 Emmy nominations are here, and some of the most popular shows and stars are facing off!

It’s the cooks vs. the comics in a comedy rematch: “The Bear” is back with 13 nominations and hoping to take a bite out of last year’s Emmy champ “Hacks,” which is up for 14.

And with an eye-popping 23 nominations, the most of any comedy this year, “The Studio” is officially open for Emmy business!

Kristen Bell and Adam Brody had audiences hooked on their Netflix rom-com “Nobody Wants This,” and now they’ve wowed voters.

At 83 years old, “Shrinking” star Harrison Ford is a first-time Emmy nominee. His popular AppleTV+ show got seven nominations.

Meanwhile, “Abbott Elementary” is up for six nominations for its fourth season, including a nom for creator and star Quinta Brunson.

And cheers to “Only Murders in the Building’s” seven nominations for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for Martin Short, and several others.

When it comes to drama, it’s the doctors vs. the office workers vs. the twisted hotel guests!

“The Pitt” scored 13 nominations, including Noah Wyle’s first nod in 26 years as he plays a doctor for the second time in his career.

“The White Lotus” nabbed 23 nominations, and the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category is stacked with the cast, with Carrie Coon, Parker Posey, Aimee Lou Wood and Natasha Rothwell in the running.

The show's Walton Goggins, Sam Rockwell and Jason Isaacs are up for Emmys, too.

Isaacs, who played the pill-popping Timothy Ratliff, spoke with “Extra” about his nomination, saying, “This is just the cherry on the icing on the cake.”

Jason confessed, “I was quite scared, to be honest, about taking the part, because it was such a challenging, scary thing to be that lonely and that drugged up and that angry, and then have this giant spiritual journey — but that’s what actors love.”

But it’s the twisty office drama “Severance” that leads the way, with 27 nods for its second season.

Zombie favorite “The Last of Us” scored 16 nominations, with Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey both up for statues.

And Kathy Bates, 77, is making Emmy history as the oldest nominee for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her performance in “Matlock.”

While Sterling K. Brown is enjoying a tenth nomination, this time it's for playing a secret service agent in “Paradise.”

Also noteworthy, Netflix’s buzzworthy “Adolescence” picked up 13 Emmys in limited-series categories.