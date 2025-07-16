Dax Shepard Posts Cheeky Nude Pic of Kristen Bell to Celebrate Her Emmy Nom

Getty

Dax Shepard is honoring his wife Kristen Bell’s first Emmy nomination with a cheeky nude pic!

The actor took to Instagram to post a photo of Kristen doing some naked yoga, wearing only blue knee-high socks.

He wrote, “People might not know everything that happens behind the scenes in order to create an Emmy nominated performance like Kristen’s. This may or may not have been a part of her training, but it felt right. CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!”

Bell scored a nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role as Joanne, an agnostic podcaster who falls in love with a newly single rabbi (Adam Brody), in Netflix’s “Nobody Wants This.”

Previously, Kristen shared a photo of the exact moment she and executive producer Erin Foster found out Bell was nominated.

In the phots, the two women looked shocked and delighted, their mouths wide open in surprise.

She shared a second photo of the moment Erin found out she was nominated, too, with Erin looking almost misty-eyed as she stares off-screen.

Dax wrote in the comments, “May you only listen to ‘Strut’ by Steven Seagal all day long. You’ve earned it!!!!”

Brody, who is up for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, told E! News in a statement, “‘Nobody Wants This’ has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my career and I’m so grateful to be one small part of this extraordinarily talented and collaborative cast and crew. Thank you to the Television Academy for this recognition… it really means a lot to me.”

“Extra” chatted with Kristen and Adam about the show last year.

Kristen explained why she knew Adam had to be the guy to play her love interest.

“I said it's got to be Brody because the character has to be so charming, like almost annoyingly charming to pull off this role… Thankfully, we convinced him to do it and I was so, so pleased,” she said.

Bell praised his acting, saying, “When you are in a scene with Adam it doesn't feel like you're talking to someone who is scripted… There's a sense of creating it in the moment that you don't get with a lot of other people and that's why I like acting with you.”