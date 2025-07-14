Emmy Nominations 2025: How to Watch the Livestream!

TV fans can watch the 77th Emmy Award nominations live!

The big announcement will take place at 8:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. ET on July 15, and you can tune in right here to watch.

Check out the livestream above to see “What We Do in the Shadows” actor Harvey Guillén, “Running Point” actress Brenda Song, and Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego reveal who is in the running this year.

After the announcement, head to Emmys.com for the list of nominees.