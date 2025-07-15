Award Shows July 15, 2025
Warner Bros. TV Nabs 60 Emmy Nominations for ‘The Penguin,’ ‘The Pitt’ & More!
Warner Bros. Television Group is in celebration mode after topping all studios with 60 Emmy nominations!
Warner Bros. TV earned nominations in categories including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Limited Series, and Outstanding Drama Series, thanks to hit shows like “Abbott Elementary,” “Shrinking,” “The Penguin,” and “The Pitt.”
In a statement, Channing Dungey, chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Group and WBD Us Networks, said, “It’s a wonderful blessing to receive 60 Emmy nominations this morning for ‘The Penguin,’ ‘The Pitt,’ ‘Shrinking,’ ‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘Presumed Innocent,’ ‘The Voice,’ and ‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.’ I know how tirelessly and passionately our artists and crew work to bring these stories to life, and to see Warner Bros. Television Group acknowledged by the Television Academy as the studio with the most nominations is so gratifying.”
See some of Warner Bros. TV’s major nominations below:
“The Penguin”: 24 nominations
- Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
- Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Colin Farrell
- Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Cristin Milioti
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Deirdre O’Donnell
- Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Lauren LeFranc
- Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Jennifer Getzinger
- Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Helen Shaver
- Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Outstanding Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Andy Keir
- Outstanding Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Meg Reticker
- Outstanding Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Hank Van Eeghen
- Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)
- Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
- Outstanding Title Design
- Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
- Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup
- Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie, or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
- Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie, or Special
- Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie, or Special
- Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode
- Outstanding Stunt Coordination for Drama Programming
- Outstanding Stunt Performance
“The Pitt”: 13 nominations
- Outstanding Drama Series
- Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series: Noah Wyle
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Katherine LaNasa
- Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series: Shawn Hatosy
- Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series: R. Scott Gemmill
- Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series: Joe Sachs
- Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series: Amanda Marsalis
- Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series: John Wells
- Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
- Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
- Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup
- Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
- Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
“Shrinking”: 7 nominations
- Outstanding Comedy Series
- Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series: Jason Segel
- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Harrison Ford
- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Michael Urie
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Jessica Williams
- Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series
- Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
“Abbott Elementary”: 6 nominations
- Outstanding Comedy Series
- Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Quinta Brunson
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Janelle James
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Sheryl Lee Ralph
- Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series: Quinta Brunson
- Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
“The Voice”: 5 nominations
- Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program
- Outstanding Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Program
- Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Series
- Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Reality Program
- Outstanding Technical Direction and Camerawork for a Series
“Presumed Innocent”: 4 nominations
- Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Jake Gyllenhaal
- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Bill Camp
- Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Peter Sarsgaard
- Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie: Ruth Negga
“Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage”: 1 nomination
- Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (Half-Hour)