2025 Emmy Nominations Predictions: ‘The Pitt,’ ‘The White Lotus’ & More

HBO

The 2025 Emmy nominations are July 15, and we have a lot of questions!

Will the power of “The Pitt” finally get Noah Wyle some Emmy gold? Or could the return of “The White Lotus” shake it all up?

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi caught up with Variety’s chief awards editor Clayton Davis to talk about the competition.

“I think Noah Wyle, at the moment, seems like the front-runner for his category,” Davis said.

Could “The White Lotus” dominate at tomorrow’s nominations?

Davis said, “Because we've seen ‘The White Lotus’ do this before, it's foolish to think it won't do it again. So, from the male side, we have Walton Goggins, Jason Isaacs, and probably Sam Rockwell. From the women, you have Carrie Coon, Parker Posey, and probably Aimee Lou Wood.”

We also asked about “Paradise” star Sterling K. Brown. Clayton weighed in, “I think Sterling K. Brown feels pretty safe at the moment.”